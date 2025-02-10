Uganda: Speaker Among Donates 1,000 Iron Sheets to Malera Archdeaconry

10 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has delivered 1,000 iron sheets to Malera Archdeaconry in a bid to support church construction and renovation efforts across the region.

The donation, which follows a request from church leaders, was handed over today at St. John's Kamailuk Parish Church of Uganda in Kangole Sub County.

The iron sheets will benefit five churches under the Malera Archdeaconry: St. John's Kamailuk Parish Church of Uganda (300 iron sheets), Tokor Church (120 iron sheets), Koreng Center Church (190 iron sheets), Apopong Church (190 iron sheets), and Apuuton Church (200 iron sheets).

The handover ceremony was attended by local leaders, clergy, and community members. Bukedea Resident District Commissioner Wilberforce Tukei and Speaker Among's Personal Assistant, Ziporah Akol, were among the key officials present.

The donation comes after church leaders from Malera Archdeaconry visited Speaker Among at Parliament, requesting support for church construction. In response, Speaker Among pledged assistance, which she fulfilled today.

Community members expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the donation would help improve places of worship.

Speaker Among reiterated her commitment to serving her constituents based on their needs.

The event was marked by celebrations, with residents lauding the Speaker's continued efforts to uplift communities through infrastructure support.

