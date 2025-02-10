Uganda: Govt Asks USAID-Funded Health Workers to Volunteer As Aid Freeze Bites

The government has urged healthcare workers affected by the recent suspension of US-funded programs to continue working as volunteers "in the spirit of patriotism" as it engages Washington to resolve the crisis.

In a letter dated January 30, Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine directed all staff supported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and USAID to halt work, following an executive order issued by US President Donald Trump.

The order led to an immediate pause on all US government grants, loans, and financial assistance programs in Uganda.

The suspension has disrupted critical health services, as many programs--including HIV/AIDS treatment, maternal health initiatives, and malaria prevention--are heavily reliant on US funding.

Healthcare workers under these programs now face uncertainty over their salaries and operations.

Dr Atwine said the government is working on integrating essential services into the national healthcare system to minimize disruptions.

In the meantime, she encouraged affected workers to remain on duty without pay.

"Contracted staff willing to continue working in the spirit of patriotism as volunteers are encouraged to contact their respective hospital directors or the ministry headquarters for integration into the healthcare system," Atwine wrote.

The aid freeze is a major blow to Uganda's health sector, where US support accounts for nearly half of the funding for public health programmes.

USAID alone provides hundreds of millions of dollars annually, with much of it supporting efforts to combat HIV/AIDS under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Officials have warned that the suspension could jeopardize access to life-saving medication for millions of people, especially those living with HIV.

Civil society groups have also raised concerns over potential job losses for thousands of Ugandans employed under US-funded initiatives.

It remains unclear how long the freeze will last, but the Ugandan government says it is engaging with US authorities to find a solution. .However, whether health workers will heed the call to work for free amid economic hardships remains to be seen.