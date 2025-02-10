Uganda: FDC Welcomes Supreme Court Decision On Trial of Civilians By Army Court

Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has welcomed the Supreme Court's recent decision, which outlawed the trial of civilians by the General Court Martial.

The Supreme Court last week said trial of civilians by the army court is unconstitutional and directed that all civilians currently being tried by the court should have their cases transfered to civilians courts.

Commenting about the decision, FDC Spokesperson John Kikonyogo praised the Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law and safeguarding justice.

He urged government to immediately comply with the ruling by ensuring that no civilian suspects are tried in military courts.

The FDC also condemned General Muhoozi Kainerugaba's criticism of the decision, which he voiced during the Tarehe Sita celebrations in Kyotera.

Additionally, the opposition party has denounced the planned NRM caucus retreat in Kyankwanzi, which reportedly aims to push for constitutional amendments that would restore the Court Martial's authority to try civilians.

The FDC views this move as a direct assault on judicial independence and an attempt to undermine the Supreme Court's authority.

The party vowed to challenge any such amendment in the Constitutional Court, emphasizing that the Supreme Court's ruling was not a mere observation but a binding legal order that the government must implement.

Beyond the Court Martial ruling, the FDC has also raised concerns about delays in Uganda's judicial system, particularly cases where suspects have been on remand for over 10 years without trial.

The party argued that prolonged detention without trial violates fundamental human rights and demands urgent reforms to expedite case processing.

The FDC is also advocating for faster resolution of land disputes, some of which have dragged on for over 30 years, affecting multiple generations of petitioners and respondents.

The party stressed that unresolved land cases create economic instability and social tension and must be addressed through judicial reforms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To combat case backlog, the FDC called for an increase in the number of judges and court staff, improvements in court infrastructure, and better case management systems.

The FDC reiterated that justice must be swift and impartial, warning that failure to address judicial inefficiencies erodes public trust in the legal system.

The party said it remains committed to advocating for judicial independence, legal reforms, and protection of human rights to ensure that no Ugandan is subjected to unfair military trials or prolonged legal battles.