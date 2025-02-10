Uganda: Eacop Commissions 15 Boreholes in Kikuube District

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline EACOP has commissioned 15 boreholes that have been constructed by EACOP under their corporate social responsibility affairs. This is intended to help address the problem of water shortage and lack of clean water.

John Bosco Habomugisha the deputy managing Director EACOP says the main purpose of establishing these boreholes is to promote sustainable water for communities affected by EACOP.

"We were informed that the entire Kikuube district stands at 72% water coverage, so we came in handy to enable people get clean and safe water" He said

Habomugisha made the remarks last evening while commissioning one of the boreholes constructed by EACOP in Mukabara Village Kiziranfumbi Sub-County Kikuube District. He called on the community members to ensure that they properly maintain the water source.

"This is just one of them, we are committed to offer more to the districts where our lines pass, but these have to be maintained by the community, it will hurting to find them abandoned in bad shape" He said

Hillary Agondeza the Kikuube District Water Officer explains that the district has a challenge of low water coverage and it currently stands at 72% yet the population is high.

"As a district we have limited funding, so when the organizations come in to support we welcome them, but we urge communities to have water source committees that will collect money for borehole maintenance" He advised

Meanwhile Samu Mugisa the Social Affairs Officer Petroleum Authority of Uganda has commended EACOP for thinking about water.

"As a regulator we know it's not mandatory for them to offer these services, but when they offer them we must appreciate them because water touches the lives of people" He said