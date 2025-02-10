Liberia: PYJ's Party Chair Re-Affirms Commitment to Boakai's Rescue Agenda Amid 2029 Speculations

Monrovia — Amid speculations that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Rescue Mission may be experiencing an early infighting, fueled by growing ambitions for 2029, the National Chairman of the late PYJ's Movement for Democracy & Reconstruction (MDR), Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr., has reiterated the party's commitment to the Unity Party led government and its Rescue Agenda.

Speaking Wednesday, February 9, 2025, when Representative Samuel Gongben Kogar joined the MDR, Cllr. Kruah said the focus of the party is to work to ensure the success of the Joseph Boakai administration which is anchored in the spirit of the ARREST Agenda, a commitment every official and member of the MDR is working to actualize for the benefit of the Liberian people.

Chairman Kruah, who is also Minister of Labor, emphasized that the MDR remains in its collaboration with the Unity Party, and will continue to support and work for the realization of the good dreams and aspirations of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

"I've come here to state the MDR's position on the future of this country, and I want to state that the MDR will support President Boakai for 12 years", Cllr. Kruah maintained.

Sources in the corridors of power have described Cllr. Kruah's statement as bold and dismissive of any speculations about competing ambitions within the ranks of the ruling establishment.

Kruah's declaration is also being viewed as an undiluted warning to anyone or group of persons who may be bent on fueling unfounded and unnecessary political rumors intended to cause distraction.