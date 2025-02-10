Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Revival of National Handball

Algiers — The president of the Republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has ordered the revival of handball in Algeria in an expert-backed scientifically correct and modern way, stressing that the State is ready to provide the required resources and support to help Algerian handball regain its former glory, according to a statement released by the presidency of the Republic following a Council of Ministers meeting.

"Regarding collective and elite sports, the president of the Republic ordered the revival of national handball in a scientifically correct and modern way, with the assistance of both domestic and foreign experts, expressing the government's willingness to finance and support the move, to help Algerian handball regain its former glory," the statement said.