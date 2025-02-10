Gambia: National Assembly Select Committee On Sports Visits Gunjur Mini Stadium

National Assembly Select Committee on Sports (NASCOS) on Friday 6th February 2025 visited Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium.

The NASCOS members toured facilities at the Coastal Town biggest football arena.

The Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium construction project was funded by FIFA and coordinated by the Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

Speaking to journalists, the president of Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC), Dembo Touray, briefed the National Assembly Select Committee on Sports on the achievements and challenges of the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium construction project.

Touray highlighted key developments such as the on-going dressing room construction project, the installation of a perimeter fence and cash power meter to water the pitch.

He also highlighted some challenges such as limited space for the project, insufficient number of sprinklers for watering grass and lack of adequate information from the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) regarding project implementation.

Touray stated that dressing room construction project is fully sponsored by the GFF through West Coast Regional Football Association.

He further stated that Gunjur Sports Committee contributes labour to minimize cost.

The National Assembly Select Committee on Sports (NASCONS) advised President Dembo Touray and his Gunjur Sports Committee executive members to be more proactive, follow the correct protocols and ensure that all records are properly documented as required.

