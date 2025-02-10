Gambia: Major Drugs Bust in Foni As Eight Suspects Arrested With Unlicensed Guns

The Gambia's Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) has achieved a significant milestone in combating drug-related and illicit activities nationwide, resulting in the apprehension of eight suspects and the confiscation of unlicensed firearms at Nyanbolong in the Foni District of the West Coast Region (WCR), a reliable source has informed The Point.

The suspects are presently in the custody of the narcotics agency while the investigation is ongoing. They have reportedly been apprehended with substantial amounts of suspected cannabis sativa, cannabis seeds, and unlicensed hunting firearms.

Ousman Saidybah, the spokesperson of the DLEAG, confirmed the development to our reporter, saying: "On Saturday, February 8, 2025, DLEAG operatives, supported by the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF), executed a pre-dawn operation aimed at cannabis cultivators and dealers in Nyangbolong village, located in the Foni Bintang District of the Western Region.

"The operation resulted in the apprehension of eight adult male Gambian nationals and the confiscation of over two hundred bundles of suspected cannabis sativa, thirteen 20-liter containers filled with cannabis seeds intended for cultivation, and three unlicensed hunting rifles."

Saidybah reported that 35-year-old Abdoulie Sonko was apprehended with 13 bags holding 165 bundles of suspected cannabis sativa, along with 11 gallons of suspected cannabis seeds. Additionally, authorities confiscated two unlicensed hunting guns from his residence.

"Edrisa Sonko, aged 39, was found in possession of nine bundles of suspected cannabis sativa concealed in a blue plastic container, while Alagie Jammeh, 26, and Modou Sanyang, 35, were each arrested with three bundles of suspected cannabis sativa respectively," he said.

"Desere Sanyang, 40, and Duwa Badjie were apprehended for jointly possessing eight bags of suspected cannabis sativa. Additionally, Sanyang was discovered in possession of an unlicensed hunting rifle. In a separate incident, 49-year-old Yusupha Sonko was also arrested for having one bundle, one parcel, and various quantities of suspected cannabis sativa."

He stated further: "Fifty-year-old Nfally Nyassi was apprehended for possessing a parcel along with several quantities of suspected cannabis sativa. Additionally, operatives confiscated a bag containing nine suspected cannabis sativa plants and two 20-liter gallons filled with cannabis seeds found at a cashew farm."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The three unlicensed hunting guns that were confiscated have been submitted to the GPF's Sibanor Station for further investigation and appropriate action.

"Management of the Agency would like to convey their heartfelt gratitude and deepest appreciation to the police, particularly the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) in charge of police operations, and the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) Command for consistently stepping in to support DLEAG in operations of this nature or whenever the need arises."