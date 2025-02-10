Gambia: Armed Robbers Who Attacked Access Bank Arrested

The armed robbers who recently targeted the Access Bank branch in Brusubi and fled with over one million dalasis have been apprehended in Guinea Bissau, a source has confirmed to The Point.

The Point has learned that the armed robbers responsible for the attack on the El Hella Shop in Banjul, the capital city, have also been apprehended.

The robbers were said to have made away with D1,245,000.00 and 1,650,000.00 CFA.

A reliable source, who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity, confirmed this news, stating: "I can confirm that the armed robbers who targeted Access Bank in Brusubi have been arrested in Guinea-Bissau."

When asked about their extradition to the country, the source responded: "This involves a complex process. All I can say at this moment is that they have been arrested. I am unsure if they will be returned today."

