Gambia: GFF Prexy Bajo Patronises Mandinaba Sports Committee With Cash, Trophy

10 February 2025
The Point (Banjul)

In another show of magnanimity, leadership and patronage, the President of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) recently handed D45, 000.00, a giant trophy, gold and silver medals to Mandinaba Sports Committee.

President Lamin Kaba Bajo handed the cash and other items to the President of the Mandinaba Sports Commission Mr. Ousman Njie.

The gesture is part of his personal contribution in sponsoring the Mandinaba Sports Committee nawettan competition where eleven (11) teams are currently taking part.

The group stages of the tournament will come to an end today when Old Hands take on Medinatul Salam at 4pm and from there the competition will enter the knockout stages and the final is expected to be played at the end of the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan.

It could be recalled that President Bajo last week made a similar personal donation to the Serrekunda Central Sports Committee.

The donated items include two sets of jerseys for the finalists of this year's nawettan competition, a giant trophy, silver and gold medals, and cash prizes for the winners and runners up amounting to D85, 000.

Source: GFF Media

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.