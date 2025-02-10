Gambia: GFF Prexy Bajo Patronises Mandinaba Sports Committee With Cash, Trophy

In another show of magnanimity, leadership and patronage, the President of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) recently handed D45, 000.00, a giant trophy, gold and silver medals to Mandinaba Sports Committee.

President Lamin Kaba Bajo handed the cash and other items to the President of the Mandinaba Sports Commission Mr. Ousman Njie.

The gesture is part of his personal contribution in sponsoring the Mandinaba Sports Committee nawettan competition where eleven (11) teams are currently taking part.

The group stages of the tournament will come to an end today when Old Hands take on Medinatul Salam at 4pm and from there the competition will enter the knockout stages and the final is expected to be played at the end of the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan.

It could be recalled that President Bajo last week made a similar personal donation to the Serrekunda Central Sports Committee.

The donated items include two sets of jerseys for the finalists of this year's nawettan competition, a giant trophy, silver and gold medals, and cash prizes for the winners and runners up amounting to D85, 000.

Source: GFF Media