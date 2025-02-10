Nigeria: World Cup Without Nigeria Won't Make Sense, Says Igbinedion

Former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles have what it takes to conquer Rwanda on their home soil when both countries meet in March for a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Kigali.

Chief Igbinedion while stating this over the weekend while declaring open this year's edition of Kada Unity Cup at his Etete Sports Complex in Benin City, said a World Cup without Nigeria would make sense, adding that Rwanda should not give Nigerians sleepless nights.

"As you know, we are very passionate about our Super Eagles, every right thinking Nigerian would want our flag hoisted at the 2026 World Cup. We have highly talented young players scattered across Europe doing very well in their various clubs. So qualifying for the World Cup shouldn't give us sleepless nights. If the NFF and the technical crew know what to do, Rwanda will be an easy team to beat. I have confidence that our boys will do us proud. A World Cup without Nigeria won't make sense.

"I am very excited to watch good football. The main aim of the Kada Unity Cup competition is to foster unity among military and paramilitary organizations in the State. You can see the crowd here today.

Football is a unifying factor, you can see young uniformed men sweating it out, this is to keep them mentally and physically fit, it will also enhance the performance of their job. I commend the local organizing Committee LOC for doing a wonderful job.

"They are not only playing for fun, money and other incentives are involved. This competition started last year, so as long as there is life, we shall continue to host it. Very soon we will extend the invitation to other States."