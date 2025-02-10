Ethiopia: Corridor Development Project Unveiling Ethiopia's Exquisiteness

The corridor development project, which aims to transform the infrastructure and overall features of cities, was introduced last year by starting the first phase of the corridor development project in Addis Ababa City.

Following the successful completion of the first phase in Addis Ababa, the metropolis expanded the project by launching the second phase, implementing it in more than 56 urban centers across the country. Similarly, the project started implementing in rural neighborhoods with the goal of making residential areas more suitable and comfortable for residents. Here is a visual series of the current corridor development projects in Ethiopia.

The Second phase of corridor development project underway in Addis Ababa

The second phase of corridor development project is being implemented. According to Prime Minister Office, the project covers 2,879 hectares of land and this includes 240 km of asphalt roads and 237 km of pedestrian walkways.

Accorss the eight corridoer development areas, 32 children's parks, 79 public recreational spaces, 114 car parking centers, as well as taxi and bus terminals, are being built. In addition, up on completion, there will be 58electric vehicle charging stations in different locations. The project includes more than 100 km of bike lanes, seventeen sports centers. In addition, two riverside projects are also being developed: one extending from Entoto-Kebena-Genfile Peacock and another from Entoto-Friendship-Peacock. The above picture demonstrates the first phase corridor development project in the capital.

Corridor development intensifies across Oromia region

Corridor Development project is being intensified across urban centers of Oromia region of Ethiopia, aimed at revitalizing the urban centers. The project encompasses a range of improvements designed to enhance the overall quality of life for residents and create more attractive and functional cities.

One of the key focuses of the initiative is the removal of unauthorized roadside constructions to de-clutter urban spaces and improve traffic flow. The initiative emphasizes the creation of green spaces and the expansion of parking facilities. Corridor project in Oromia also includes rural areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Harar: Unveiling the beauty of Jegol wall through Corridor development project

Harari regional state of Ethiopia is also implementing the corridor development project. The first phase of the project is focused on enhancing the HararJegol and making it more accessible and convenient for both residents and visitors.

The second corridor development has been expanding to all cities nationwide including Harar adapting to current needs and circumstances. The project is contributing to increase tourism inflow.