Ethiopia: PM Abiy Appreciates IMF's Continued Support in Ethiopia's Economic Reforms

9 February 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Wakuman KUDAMA

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed yesterday highlighted the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in supporting Ethiopia's ambitious economic reforms, underscoring the importance of its ongoing technical and financial assistance. During a warm reception for IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the Prime Minister expressed his sincere appreciation for her personal involvement in Ethiopia's reform efforts.

Georgieva, during her visit to Addis Ababa, commended the significant progress Ethiopia has made in its economic transformation. She acknowledged the government's dedication to stabilizing the economy and laying the foundation for long-term, sustainable growth. Under Prime Minister Abiy's leadership, Ethiopia has embarked on one of the most comprehensive macroeconomic reform programs in the region, focusing on addressing long-standing economic challenges with strategic policy changes. The IMF's recognition reflects the country's progress and growing economic influence within Africa.

"We deeply value the IMF's continued support for our economic reform program and are grateful for your direct engagement," Prime Minister Abiy shared on his social media platforms.

He further emphasized that Ethiopia's reform program, supported by one of the IMF's largest financing packages, is driven by a home-grown vision and aligns with the country's broader development goals. "We take

full ownership of these reforms, enabling us to implement bold and historic measures that address long-standing economic challenges," the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister also shared optimistic views on the positive outcomes of the reform program thus far, noting that these efforts will help ensure macroeconomic stability, stimulate growth, enhance living standards, and position Ethiopia as a model of prosperity in Africa.

During her two-day visit, Georgieva participated in high-level discussions with Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and other senior government officials, reinforcing the strong collaboration between Ethiopia and the IMF in advancing the country's economic objectives.

