Ethiopia: Prioritizing Development of Strong Institutions - Right Decision but How?

Prosperity Party (PP) has set a direction on building strong institutions in its second regular conference. Since institutions are essential priority in building a strong state, it should be done with special attention. Continuing the ongoing strong institution building and making the state successful requires focus of PP.

Building strong institutions which are free and independent from ethnic baseness, politics and religion at all level is a pillar for Ethiopia. Though the works which were done in the last three years have brought about a real change, focusing on institutions is a right decision to enhance a strong state. All the public grievances before the reform were caused by the poor services of public institutions, especially which are discussed in this piece.

First of all, the public sectors have to respect and implement all the decisions made by the PP like that of the decisions made on PP's first historical conference held three years ago. All the stakeholders and PP have to work with maximum efforts to create institutions which augment the creation of a strong and irreversible democratic system in the political sector.

Building independent and competent institutions in the public service, peace and security, democratic system and economic development sectors is of paramount to achieve rapid and sustainable economic growth through heightening job creation.

If independent institutions are not built in Ethiopia, it will be difficult for us to achieve our economic, social and political goals. Institutions should be made independent from the individual interests and rather entertain national interests. They need to be sustainable that will serve beyond a generation.

As well, unlike previous mass reforms, institutions have to do decentralized reforms based on leadership that gives great attention to the leaders. Many institutions at the federal and state levels have to continue implementing this.

They have to be reformed, designed and implemented based on their respective characteristics, human resources they have and their challenges. So, ensuring effective and sustainable development necessitates leadership, action and means. Transforming public institutions is essential to support the type of inclusive and integrated policies needed to realize general development across the nation.

Making progress on a public institution involves making progress on the other. These inter-dependencies require an unprecedented level of policy integration among the various ministries, between central and local institutions, and between governmental and non-governmental actors.

Many stakeholders need to be engaged well in adapting public institutions in order to develop cross generational sustainable institutions. They need to create inter-ministerial coordination bodies and mobilizing ministries, local authorities, parliaments and civil society.

Cross generational institutions have to focus on: understanding the needs of local authorities and communities and supporting and equipping them for the implementation; institutional leadership; institutional arrangements; development of principles of effective governance; and strategies for integrated action to achieve poverty eradication.

Multi-stakeholder approach to comprehensive policy integration also requires attention. Dialogues should be made with various stakeholders such as the civil society, businesses, citizens and the scientific community as they are essential to localize national sustainable interests. They also help to address the integrated and inclusive nature of state building.

As strong institutions are key components of successful nation-building, they also need to establish well-functioning organizations within a society that upholds the rule of law, ensures accountability, promotes transparency, and delivers essential services to citizens.

Thus, without such institutions, struggling to achieve democratic system, peace and security, sustainable development, social cohesion, and economic progress, remain imaginary.

Likewise, in building institutions, key aspects of a strong institution have to be endorsed with strong commitments.

Accountability is a must. Institutions should be chargeable to the public and subject to oversight mechanisms to prevent corruption and abuse of power. This involves transparency that necessitates decision-making processes and operations should be open and accessible to citizens.

Similarly, capacity building needs to be persistent. Institutions need adequate resources, skilled personnel, and effective procedures to deliver services efficiently. As well, they must operate within a legal framework and uphold the principles of justice.

Equally, it entails independent judiciary. A strong and independent judiciary is crucial to enforce laws fairly and protect citizens' rights.

Consequently, strong institutions contribute to nation-building through economic development. By creating a predictable and stable environment, strong institutions attract investment and foster economic growth. And, fair and impartial institutions can help mitigate social tensions and promote inclusivity.

They also foster nation building by creating political stability. Strong institutions can prevent power abuses and contribute to a peaceful transition of power. True, effective institutions can safeguard citizens' rights and ensure access to justice.

Therefore, if the essential in nation building are built in such a manner, strong state formation will be achieved. The legislature, executive branch, judiciary, civil service, and anti-corruption agencies need priority to be made free and independent to achieve the above key aspects.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald