Ethiopia: Supporting NCMS Addresses Climate Change, Promoting Long-Term Economic Growth, Development

The Paris Agreement is an international convention intended to address climate change and its consequences. It was adopted on December 12, 2015, at the 21st Conference of the Parties (COP21) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Paris, France. The agreement came into effect on November 4, 2016.

This agreement includes several critical concerns that serve to reduce climate change, including global temperature goals. The major goal is to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with efforts to restrict temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

It also encourages all countries to plan and work on their nationally determined contributions (NDCs). Countries are obliged to submit their own climate action plans or NDCs, outlining their promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions. These contributions are meant to be revised every five years to reflect greater ambition.

The agreement recognizes the importance of adapting to climate change impacts and encourages countries to improve their adaptive capacity and resilience. It also establishes a framework for transparency and accountability, requiring countries to report on their emissions and progress towards their NDCs.

Countries, to achieve net-zero emissions in the second half of the century, must set long-term targets to balance greenhouse gas emissions and removals by sinks. As a result, the Paris Agreement, which unites almost all nations in a joint endeavor to cut emissions and increase resilience against the effects of climate change, is a major milestone in the global fight against it.

More significantly, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement addresses mechanisms for international collaboration in achieving climate goals, specifically through market and non-market alternatives. It seeks to promote sustainable development and strengthen countries' ability to achieve their climate commitments.

Additionally, it encourages parties and stakeholders to cooperate voluntarily. Through a variety of channels, this particular article permits nations to freely collaborate in carrying out their nationally determined contributions (NDCs). This can involve facilitating the transfer of mitigation results between nations through the use of market-based strategies, including carbon trading.

The article also allows for internationally transferred mitigation outcomes (ITMOs). Countries can transfer ITMOs, which are emission reductions or removals that can be used to meet NDCs. This clause aims to promote cost-effective carbon reductions and international collaboration.

Besides, the paper also lays the groundwork for sustainable development mechanisms. It offers a framework for a new sustainable development mechanism modeled after the Kyoto Protocol's clean development mechanism (CDM). This approach tries to incentivize carbon reductions while also promoting sustainable development.

Given that Article 6 is intended to support sustainable development, maintain the integrity of the global carbon market, and enable cooperative efforts among nations to meet climate commitments, the primary question, in this case, might be what Ethiopia is doing to fulfill the provision's objective?

Taking Ethiopia's NCMS into consideration, international and local stakeholders conducted a consultation meeting to provide an update on the strategy's progress, including the presentation of a zero draft of the NCMS, which explains its objectives, scope, and significance for key sectors and stakeholders. In the meeting, they agreed that this strategy will put Ethiopia on track to meet long-term low-emission energy development targets.

According to the Ethiopian Ministry of Planning and Development, the country has been developing several measures to combat climate change, including the National Carbon Market Strategy (NCMS).

Ethiopian Ministry of Planning and Development State Minister Seyoum Mekonnen emphasized that the strategy will position the government to achieve its objectives. He also stressed that NCMS would be critical in helping Ethiopia reach its long-term low-emission energy development goals. He stated that the plan is intended to guide Ethiopia's successful participation in both international and domestic carbon markets, consistent with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

It will expand on existing programs such as the Green Legacy Initiative, the Nationally Determined Contributions, the 10-Year Development Program, and the Climate-Resilient Green Economy Strategy. It will also be consistent with sectoral strategies for non-motorized transportation, electrification programs, biogas, clean cooking, and irrigation.

Furthermore, the strategy would build on Ethiopia's experience with carbon market mechanisms such as the Clean Development Mechanism, voluntary carbon market initiatives, and bilateral collaboration through the Joint Crediting Mechanism. As stated by the state minister, these combined efforts will position Ethiopia to achieve its Long-Term Low-Emission Development Strategy targets.

The meeting also aimed to raise awareness and foster understanding among participants about the opportunities and challenges of participating in global carbon markets and focus was placed on Article 6 mechanisms of the Paris Agreement and their potential benefits for Ethiopia.

The session further emphasized the need for collaboration among key stakeholders, led by the Ministry of Planning and Development, in partnership with other relevant ministries and experts, to ensure a broad and inclusive approach to the strategy's development.

Urban Benywanira, an expert on Article 6 and carbon pricing from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Regional Collaboration Centre for East and Southern Africa, on his part, praised Ethiopia's efforts in developing the NCMS. He described the initiative as timely and a positive step forward.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Benywanira expressed hope that once the strategy is finalized and adopted, Ethiopia will be able to guide entities wishing to participate in Article 6 mechanisms, with a particular focus on institutional arrangements.

Stephan Noch, Managing Director of Perspectives Climate Group, also shared insights during the consultation. His firm, which specializes in international climate policy and finance, has been working in Ethiopia for 15 years, helping to define the country's national targets for the Paris Agreement and mobilizing finance for solar water pumping projects.

Noch also highlighted that Perspectives Climate Group is supporting the Ministry of Planning and Development in structuring the national carbon market, with support from the UN Climate Secretariat.

Indeed, Ethiopia's National Carbon Market Strategy is part of a bigger initiative to tackle climate change and promote sustainable development. The strategy aims to create a framework for carbon trading and improve the country's ability to compete in international carbon markets. Thus, it is critical to support Ethiopia's National Carbon Market Strategy. Because the Strategy is a comprehensive approach to addressing climate change while promoting long-term economic growth and development.