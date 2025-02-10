Ethiopia: Association Transports Medical Supports to Conflict Affected Areas

The Health, Development and Anti-Malaria Association (HDAMA) announced that it provided various life-saving medicines, medical equipment,and other health servicessupport to more than 600 health centers in the conflict affected areas of the Amhara state.

Association Deputy Executive Director Aklilu Getinet said that the association is actively working with the government, local, and international humanitarian organizations to supplybasic health demands tothe conflict affected areas in the Amhara state.

According to him, the association dispatched basic malaria prevention medicine and other medicines to five zones of the Amhara state after identifying challenges of the society.

East Gojjam, West Gojjam, Awi, and South Gondar are among the top malaria prone areas in the state that offered supports through the association.

Thus, various malaria prevention medicines and vaccines have been delivered into the areas through the core facilitation of the association, he said.

"So far, 623 health centers in 127 Woredas of the state have been benefited from the support worth 800 million Birr that sought to address more than 6.9 million people in the past seven months," he said.

As to him, the association is closely working with the Ministry of Health in countering malaria in the country.

Currently, the association has more than 268,000 members throughout the country.

Therefore, the association mobilized its members to contribute and respond to the complex health demand of the society through communicating with the state health bureau, he added.

According to a recent report from the World Health Organization (WHO), Ethiopia has seen a significant rise in malaria cases, with over 7.3 million cases reported between January 1st and October 20th , 2024, marking the highest number of annual cases in the past seven years; this surge is attributed to a concerning increase in confirmed cases of Plasmodium falciparum, the dominant malaria parasite in the country.