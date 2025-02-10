Ethiopia: AU-Ibar Vows to Support Ethiopia Achieve Quality Animal Production

ADDIS ABABA - The African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) has pledged to provide the necessary support to boost the production of quality animals and animal products in Ethiopia.

During the launching event of the 26th African Conference of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), AU-IBAR's Director, Huyam Salih (PhD), told The Ethiopian Herald that her institute will provide the necessary assistance to Ethiopia aimed at maximizing the production of quality animals.

According to her, Ethiopia has been working hard in protecting animal health through applying various mechanisms, including vaccination. However, the country in particular, and the African continent in general, is not adequately benefiting from the sector compared to their vast potential.

She further stated that her bureau has prepared a guideline titled Animals Resources Information System, to provide information regarding outbreaks linked to animals' health. The bureau has also established One Health (OH) platform across the continent for a similar purpose.

AU-IBAR facilitates assistance to Ethiopia to maximize the export of value added animal products, which is significantly important for generate more foreign currency to the country. It is also working on preventing trans-boundary animal diseases.

Salih expressed that financing livestock production especially supporting pastoralists will bring meaningful change among the local communities.

She pointed out that Ethiopia is experiencing remarkable progress in animal husbandry and environmental protection under the OH platform, which should be expanded across the continent.

Conducting advocacy and capacity building among pastoralists and smallholders on market development, value chain, and trade barriers elimination is among the thematic areas of the bureau to bring fruitful outcome across the African continent, she indicated.

Though the bureau provide support for African countries, Salih underscored the need to exert combined efforts to reap the utmost benefit from animal resources.

According to the Director, animals in the African continent are affected by climate change, unwise land use, flooding, drought and the likes.

The director suggested that implementing an early warning system, boosting private sector engagement, cooperating with development partners, improving genetic resources, and breeding indigenous animal species that cope up with harsh weather and disease are helpful to increase animal production and productivity.

The African Union, Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) is a technical office which is working within the department of agriculture, rural development, blue economy, and sustainable environment (DARBE) of the African Union Commission (AUC).