Ethiopia: Food System Transformation Key AU Summit Focus - UN Coordinator

- Food system transformation should be a central agenda item at the upcoming 38th African Union (AU) Summit, according to Ramiz Alakbarov (PhD), UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ramiz emphasized the need for the continent to prioritize food system transformation at the Heads of State summit. He stated that Africa must seek 21st century solutions to enhance agricultural production and productivity, including adopting cutting-edge technologies and securing access to climate finance.

Food system transformation is a crucial accelerator for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Ramiz noted. With only five years remaining to meet the SDG targets, he urged African leaders and other stakeholders to focus on transformation, job creation, resilience, and global solutions. He highlighted the importance of access to domestic climate financing, modern technologies, improved farming practices, knowledge sharing, and partnerships to build resilience.

"Our program is precisely focused on accelerating and transforming the food system, building resilience and self-reliance, and achieving food sovereignty and sustainability in Ethiopia and other countries," he explained.

Ramiz revealed that the UN team in Ethiopia will launch a new five-year cooperation program before the Ethiopian New Year, with food system transformation and job creation as core priorities for UN agencies.

He stressed the potential of modern technologies to drive smart agriculture and mitigate climate change. He reiterated the need for domestic agricultural climate financing, knowledge transfer, and other critical support mechanisms.

The upcoming AU summit, he emphasized, should prioritize food system transformation, recognizing that the agenda encompasses more than just food security.