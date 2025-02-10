Ethiopia: IMF Managing Director Visits Women's Center, School for Visually Impaired

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has begun a two-day official visit to Ethiopia as of yesterday, with a focus on social projects alongside high-level meetings.

Upon arrival, Georgieva met with Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, Minister of Planning and Development Fitsum Assefa, and National Bank of Ethiopia Governor Mamo Mihretu. She expressed her enthusiasm for her first visit as IMF Managing Director, stating in a social media post, "I am delighted to be in Ethiopia for my first visit as IMF Managing Director and grateful for the warm welcome, excited to discuss boosting investments, jobs, and growth with our partners."

Following these discussions, Kristalina visited the "Lenegewa" Women's Rehabilitation and Skill Development Center in Akaki Kaliti Sub City.

This 10-hectare facility provides a range of services to rehabilitate and empower vulnerable women, including skill development hubs, psychological counseling, mental health services, training centers, and recreational spaces, with a capacity to accommodate up to 10,000 women.

Kristalina also toured a state-of-the-art boarding school for visually impaired individuals in Addis Ababa.

During her visit, Kristalina is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed(PhD) to discuss Ethiopia's economic outlook, policy priorities, and ongoing reforms. She will also meet with other senior government officials and representatives from the private sector, and visit selected social projects, according to the Ministry of Finance.