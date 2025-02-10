Ethiopia: Youth Must Lead Digital Dialogue, Peace Building - Commissioner

9 February 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Betelhem BEDLU

- Young people must prioritize digital dialogue and peace building as they are disproportionately affected by instability, according to Yonas Adaye (PhD).

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) Commissioner Yonas Adaye (PhD) told The Ethiopian Herald that youth have a crucial role to play in fostering peace through online discussions and active peace building efforts.

Leveraging the nation's 5G network and AI technologies, young people are expected to resolve conflicts peacefully. The Commissioner emphasized the importance of making peaceful dispute resolution a habit.

"Both peace and security directly impact youth, and they are the most vulnerable during times of instability. Therefore, they are expected to take a leading role in national peace building," he stressed.

Participating in the National Dialogue empowers youth to shape their own future, he added, noting the importance of reaching young people from all backgrounds through social media.

The Commissioner highlighted youth concerns about exclusion from key national processes. For example, he pointed out that many young people feel they were not involved in the creation of the constitution.

Recognizing that youth can be both targets and instruments of conflict, or conversely, powerful agents of peace, he urged them to be responsible and make sound decisions to ensure a better future for generations to come.

