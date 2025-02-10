Ethiopia: Foundation Opens New Center, Boosting Job Creation, Community Empowerment

- The Gudina Tumsa Foundation (GTF) has opened its "Gudina Tumsa Foundation Koelim Centre" in Lega Tafo Lega Dadhi, expanding its community empowerment efforts across Ethiopia.

Established 30 years ago, the foundation focuses on empowering women and youth nationwide. GTF Managing Director Lensa Gudina stated that the foundation's diverse activities have created numerous jobs for local residents, particularly youth and women. She highlighted the foundation's unique Koelim handmade product shops, which showcase Ethiopian culture through various crafts.

GTF also provides training programs across multiple sectors, enabling individuals to become self-sufficient and contribute to the national economy. This initiative aims to equip youth and women in the sub-city and beyond with valuable skills. The foundation has partnered with the Oromia Tourism Commission through a Memorandum of Understanding to further these efforts.

The Sub-city Mayor Chala Adare acknowledged the foundation's positive impact, noting that the new center demonstrates GTF's commitment to improving community livelihoods and fulfilling its promises. He emphasized the collaboration with the Oromia Tourism Commission and the foundation's crucial role in supporting the community and addressing social issues. He added that the foundation is becoming a key player in resolving societal challenges, and in partnership with the city, is creating job opportunities with encouraging results. He also noted the foundation's support through providing essential equipment.

Lelise Dhugaa from the Oromia Tourism Commission (OTC) stated that the foundation is developing skilled professionals and significantly contributing to reducing unemployment while strengthening the economy. She praised the center's productivity and the quality of its handmade products, emphasizing their reflection of Ethiopian culture and their potential to promote tourism. She noted that these products showcase Ethiopia's culture, which will significantly contribute to tourism and generate income.

Since its inception, GTF has engaged in various community empowerment initiatives, providing jobs and skills training to local communities nationwide. The new center offers training programs for local residents, focusing on empowering women and youth in areas such as weaving, garment production, pottery, bamboo crafts, and basketry.

Hawi Mulu, a 21-year-old training in garment production, shared her experience. Originally from the Oromia State bordering Somalia, she relocated to Addis Ababa and struggled to find direction. "As a young girl of 21, imagine being at home without a job," she said. "I felt like a burden to my family. Now, thanks to the foundation, I have received training in garment production, which is crucial for my career and generating income."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dame Itefa, a mother of an eight-year-old involved in pottery, also shared her story. "Previously, I was a housewife, looking for daily jobs, which was not ideal," she explained. "We need to support both our families and ourselves. Now, I have received training and am engaged in pottery. Currently, I am working in pottery and generating daily income, which is truly rewarding."