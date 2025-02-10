Ethiopia: Reintegrating Former Fighters - A Boon to Building Sustainable Peace

Lasting peace is fundamental to national stability and prosperity, and the role of peace building in achieving this goal cannot be overstated.

Beyond ending hostilities, sustainable peace requires a comprehensive approach that includes rehabilitation, community rebuilding, and economic development. Ethiopia's ongoing peace efforts highlight this interconnection between stability and progress, particularly in the wake of persistent conflicts. Recognizing the urgent need for recovery, the Ethiopian government has undertaken extensive programs aimed at addressing humanitarian challenges, facilitating the reintegration of ex-combatants, and ensuring long-term development.

A key element of this initiative is the establishment of recovery and rehabilitation centers across conflict-affected regions. These centers not only cater to the immediate needs of ex-combatants but also serve as a foundation for long-term peace and social cohesion. As part of a broader strategy, the government is committed to ensuring that former fighters transition smoothly into civilian life, reducing the potential for renewed violence and fostering national unity.

Rebuilding a conflict-affected society requires more than just disarmament. The Ethiopian government has taken proactive measures to establish recovery centers in regions most affected by recent conflicts, such as Tigray, Amhara, Afar, and Oromia. According to a statement by the National Rehabilitation Commission (NRC), the recovery centers in Mekelle, Edagahamus, and Adwa alone are expected to accommodate approximately 75,000 former combatants over the next four months. These facilities will provide essential services, including medical care, psychological support, vocational training, and social reintegration programs.

A key aspect of these centers is the focus on Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR), a structured approach aimed at transitioning ex-combatants into productive civilian roles. Disarmament ensures that former fighters relinquish their weapons, demobilization involves preparing them to leave armed groups, and reintegration provides economic and social support for their return to normal life. The Ethiopian government, through the NRC, has prioritized this structured process to prevent ex-combatants from returning to armed struggle and instead offer them pathways to meaningful employment and societal reintegration.

Demobilization is a crucial step in breaking the cycle of violence. The Ethiopian government has implemented demobilization centers in strategic locations, ensuring that former fighters receive structured support during their transition to civilian life. Over the past year, more than 17,400 ex-combatants have successfully completed rehabilitation programs and have been reintegrated into their communities. These individuals underwent rigorous training in various skills, preparing them for employment in agriculture, small businesses, and technical fields.

In addition, former combatants receive psychosocial support to address the trauma they experienced during the conflict. Many ex-fighters, especially those recruited at a young age, face significant emotional and psychological challenges. By offering counseling services and community support networks, the NRC ensures that these individuals have the necessary tools to adapt to civilian life without falling back into armed conflict.

A crucial milestone in Ethiopia's peace process was the agreement between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian government, which led to the disarmament of TPLF forces as part of the Pretoria Peace Agreement. The handover of military operations to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) marked a significant step toward de-escalation. Similarly, in December 2024, the Oromia Regional Government reached a peace deal with senior leaders of a faction of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a key development in the broader national reconciliation efforts.

The Ethiopian government is now ensuring that ex-combatants from these groups are properly disarmed and reintegrated. Disarmament is essential to reducing the risk of future violence, as it limits the availability of weapons in post-conflict regions. According to NRC Commissioner Temesgen Tilahun, the effective collaboration between regional governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and international partners has played a vital role in ensuring the success of the DDR program.

International donors have provided essential financial and logistical support, enabling the commission to scale up its rehabilitation efforts.

Beyond disarmament and demobilization, the government has placed significant emphasis on economic empowerment and community-based reintegration. Ex-combatants who complete their rehabilitation training are provided with employment opportunities in various sectors. Many are trained in agriculture, construction, and trade, allowing them to become self-sufficient and contribute to economic development.

To ensure a smooth reintegration process, the government has also introduced initiatives to strengthen community acceptance of former fighters. Public awareness campaigns and dialogue sessions between ex-combatants and local communities are being conducted to foster reconciliation and social cohesion. These programs help prevent stigmatization and ensure that former fighters are welcomed back into society as productive citizens rather than as security threats.

Despite the significant progress made, challenges remain. The rehabilitation and demobilization of ex-combatants is a resource-intensive process that requires continuous funding. The Ethiopian government has called on international partners and NGOs to increase financial and technical support to sustain these programs. According to NRC officials, additional funds are needed for infrastructure development, vocational training programs, and long-term community reintegration initiatives.

Another challenge is the restoration of critical infrastructure in war-affected regions. Schools, healthcare centers, and roads were heavily damaged during the conflicts, making it difficult for communities to recover. The government has prioritized rebuilding these essential services to support returning ex-combatants and civilians alike. Improved infrastructure is crucial for ensuring that rehabilitated individuals have access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, reducing the risk of future instability.

Additionally, security concerns remain in some areas where armed groups have not fully disarmed. Continued efforts are needed to engage these factions in dialogue and encourage their participation in the peace process. The government has reiterated its call for peaceful negotiations and inclusive political solutions to address the root causes of armed conflict in Ethiopia.

As Ethiopia navigates the path toward recovery, the government's commitment to peace, reconciliation, and development is evident. The reintegration of ex-combatants into civilian life is not just about preventing further conflict--it is about building a nation where all citizens have the opportunity to thrive.

The Ethiopian government, alongside its partners, is taking a multifaceted approach by addressing the humanitarian needs of former fighters, investing in infrastructure, and promoting economic opportunities. By combining DDR efforts with broader community development initiatives, Ethiopia is laying the foundation for a stable and prosperous future.

Ultimately, the success of these programs depends on continued collaboration between the government, regional authorities, civil society, and international organizations. By fostering a culture of peace, resilience, and reconciliation, Ethiopia is moving toward a future where conflict is no longer an obstacle to progress. The hope is that these sustained efforts will not only heal the wounds of war but also pave the way for a more inclusive and harmonious society.

As these initiatives unfold, the world watches with optimism, hoping that Ethiopia's journey toward peace and stability will serve as a model for other nations emerging from conflict. By prioritizing peace building and development, Ethiopia is proving that a commitment to reconciliation and reintegration can lead to lasting national stability and prosperity.