Somalia: Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim's Visit to Kuwait to Strengthen Disaster Cooperation Between the Two Countries

A high-level delegation led by Somalia National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim recently visited Kuwait, where they were graciously welcomed by Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Qahtani, the Vice President of the Kuwait Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The purpose of this official visit was to foster stronger ties between the two nations in the areas of disaster management and humanitarian assistance.

The discussions centered on enhancing collaborative efforts to address the challenges posed by natural and man-made disasters.

Both sides explored opportunities for knowledge sharing, capacity building, and the implementation of innovative solutions to improve response times and effectiveness during emergencies.

Commissioner Moallim emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the global effort to address humanitarian crises, and praised Kuwait for its exemplary leadership in disaster management and aid distribution.

The delegation also expressed interest in leveraging Kuwait's expertise and infrastructure in disaster preparedness and recovery.

The meeting highlighted the growing importance of partnerships in the realm of emergency response, ensuring that both countries remain well-equipped to handle future challenges and provide timely aid to affected populations.