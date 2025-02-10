Somalia: Minister of Information Inaugurates Forum On Civil Society's Role in Countering Extremist Ideology in Mogadishu

9 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Minister of Information, Daud Aweis, has officially inaugurated a four-day forum focused on the role of civil society in countering extremist ideologies.

The forum, which is being held in the capital, Mogadishu, is organized by Tubsan Center in collaboration with the Cairo Center for Conflict Resolution and Peacekeeping (CCCPT-Aswan) and the Cairo Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding Institute (CairoPeaceKeep).

The event gathers experts, activists, and key stakeholders from various sectors to discuss strategies aimed at enhancing community resilience against radical narratives.

Through in-depth sessions and discussions, participants will explore initiatives that can strengthen the role of civil society in fostering peace and countering extremist ideologies that threaten societal cohesion.

Minister Aweis emphasized the importance of community-led initiatives and partnerships in tackling the rising threat of extremism. "This forum provides a vital platform for collaboration and sharing of ideas that will empower local communities to resist the influence of extremist ideologies and promote peace across Somalia," he stated during the opening ceremony.

The forum is set to cover a wide range of topics, including effective communication strategies, the role of education, and the use of media in combating extremist messages.

It also aims to foster an environment of cooperation between Somali civil society organizations, international experts, and government entities working toward long-term peacebuilding efforts.

The meeting highlights Somalia's ongoing commitment to addressing the root causes of extremism while fostering resilience in the face of growing challenges.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.