Uganda: Kiprop, Chelangat Shine At This Year's National Athletics Championships

The 31st edition of the National Athletics Championships delivered thrilling performances despite the absence of Uganda's elite long-distance runners, including Jacob Kiplimo and world champion Joshua Cheptegei.

In the senior men's race, Police's Kenneth Kiprop showcased his endurance and speed, outpacing nearly 100 athletes to claim victory.

His closest rivals, Abel Chebet from Police and Herbert Kibet from Bukwo, put up a strong fight but could not match Kiprop's pace.

The senior women's category saw Uganda Wildlife Authority's Sarah Chelangat dominate the field, crossing the finish line in 33 minutes and 50 seconds. Joy Cheptoyek followed closely behind, making it a highly competitive race.

Among the notable participants was middle-distance star Halimah Nakaayi, who took part in the short relay race. Nakaayi, who finished third, emphasized that her focus was on preparing for upcoming competitions rather than securing victory.

The championship also had a special touch of mentorship, with veteran long-distance runner and Olympic champion Stephen Kiprotich in attendance.

Kiprotich cheered on young competitors, reinforcing the significance of experience and encouragement in nurturing future talent.

Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) President Dominic Otucet revealed that this championship marked the beginning of preparations for the federation's centenary celebrations.

Kiprotich and other senior athletes called upon Ugandans to join in celebrating 100 years of the sport's development in the country.

Though this event was not a selection trial, top performers were rewarded with cash prizes ranging from shs100,000 to shs500,000.

As Uganda gears up for the centenary celebrations, this championship has once again proven the depth of talent in the country's athletics scene.