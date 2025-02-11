Zimbabwe: After Ignoring Council Regulations in Property Renovations, Mafume's Belvedere Hostel Now Faces Demolition

11 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Having presided over the City of Harare's demolition of homes in Belvedere last year, insisting they bypassed due process, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume is about to find the boot on the other foot.

A City of Harare inspector, David Wadarwa, Monday told the Commission of Inquiry, led by retired Judge Justice Maphios Cheda, that he will recommend the demolition - of unauthorised renovations to Mafume's own Belvedere property. It could be a classic case of hoist by his own petard.

Mafume, it seems, has transformed his residential pad into a hostel, a commercial venture that blatantly ignores council rules. He has admitted the foul play - neglecting to apply for a "change of use" permit.

During his commission testimony, Wadarwa appeared like a rabbit caught in the headlights, completely floundering when quizzed about his inspection of Mafume's property.

The commission grilled Wadarwa relentlessly, demanding an explanation for how he greenlighted the inspection on a building that did not match the plans.

"Why were you signing for developments which are not in accordance with the plan?" lead evidence Tapiwa Fresh Godzi pressed.

Wadarwa replied, "To me, it's normal that I sign and then recommend that changes are made."

When pushed further, he stammered, "It was an error on my part, Sir." An error repeated six times, apparently, each one carefully signed off on - queried Justice Cheda.

Wadarwa claims he was pressured by his boss and dashed through the process, forging dates as he signed off on all six approvals in a single day. The commission then inquired about Wadarwa's remedy to his mistakes.

"I will advise the owner of the property to demolish the alterations made to his property and revert to the original approved plan. I will write a letter to my seniors informing them about this," he said.

Mafume, despite admitting to bending the rules, is clinging to the hope of "regularisation" - relying on a loophole in the by-laws.

But City of Harare Urban Planning Acting Director Samuel Nyabeza said it is not possible. He branded the inspection signatures on Mafume's property plan as highly suspicious, noting the impossibility of such frequent inspections.

Nyabeza also insisted that Mafume must rectify his error by returning the property to its original residential status.

Mafume is understood to have jetted out of the country but will be back next week to face the commission.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.