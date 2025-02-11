Zimbabwe: Chimombe, Mpofu, Goats-Fraud Trial Deferred

The trial of business partners Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, initially scheduled to resume today at the High Court, has been postponed to February 20.

The deferral comes in light of a bereavement in Chimombe's lawyer Advocate Tapson Dzvetero's family, prompting Justice Pisirayi Kwenda to grant the postponement.

Mpofu and Chimombe stand accused of misappropriating millions of dollars from the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme, a case that has captured national attention as one of the country's most prominent corruption scandals.