Zimbabwe: Rival Zanu-PF Factions Clash At Heroes Acre As Succession Fight Intensifies

Rival Zanu PF supporters Monday clashed at the Heroes Acre where songs calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa were drowned in chants that favour his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

"2030 ndeya Emmerson, siyanai naye Mnangagwa," sang hundreds of supporters at the burial of national hero Tinaye Chigudu.

Chigudu was one of the first combatants trained under the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) in North Korea.

He spent 12 years in prison during the fight for liberation and continued with the fight for independence after his release.

The 2030 statement chanted at Zimbabwe's national shrine was in reference to efforts by sections within Zanu PF which want Mnangagwa to stay in power beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms.

Although his second term ends in 2028, some within the party want to 'delay' Chiwenga's ascent by extending Mnangagwa's term by two years.

As Mnangagwa's supporters sang, another section chanted: "Siyanai naye Mukanya."

Mukanya is Chiwenga's totem.

The clash had been anticipated seeing as the succession battle in Zimbabwe's ruling party continues to heat up.

Despite his conspicuous silence, Chiwenga is reportedly eyeing the Presidency.

He has however publicly denigrated some of Mnangagwa's allies, much recently when he seemed to attack controversial tenderprenuer Wicknell Chivayo whom he described as a "Chigananda."

Mnangagwa on the other hand has already made inroads toward achieving the term extension with provinces and leagues in Zanu PF having already started endorsing him.