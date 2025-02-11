Nigeria: Govt Demands Efficient Toll Collection, Moves to End Traffic Build-Up

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has paid a visit to the Toll Plaza at Garaku, Nasarawa State, following the commencement of e-collection of tolls on the completed Keffi-Akwanga alignment of the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi dualisation project.

As a result of the outcry from commuters plying the route, Umahi expressed displeasure with how the tolls are being collected, stating that it is subjecting motorists to undue hardship.

As a remedial measure, he directed the concessionaire, Messrs China Harbour Operations and Maintenance Company (CHOMC) to immediately increase the number of collection points, deploy more Point-of-Sale (POS) devices, and as well as relief stations for public pleasure and convenience.

The minister, while assuring road users of smoother passage at the toll plaza, promised to revisit the site on Monday to assess compliance with his directives, according to a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed.

"The tollgate is not meant to have this kind of bottleneck. The current operation is inadequate, and we are giving the Concessionaire until Monday to make the necessary improvements. If by then this bottleneck is not resolved, I will release the traffic and replace them," Umahi warned.

Emphasising the importance of relief stations where vehicles can park and access essential amenities, the minister cautioned the operators that failure to comply with this requirement would result in the loss of their business.

"We will not tolerate anyone exploiting the plight of Nigerians," he emphasised. "If you wish to operate in this sector, you must meet the required standards," he added.

Umahi also addressed the slow progress of the remaining work, the Abuja-Keffi section, directing that the contractor, Messrs China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), directing that a 14-day notice of termination be issued to them, immediately, due to unsatisfactory performance and effluxion of time.

He berated the company for achieving a meagre 8.7 per cent of the project despite receiving mobilisation funds, also surpassing 46 per cent of the agreed timeline.

"The people are suffering, and the president is deeply concerned. Contractors cannot continue to mismanage Nigeria's resources while failing to deliver as agreed. If there is no significant improvement within 14 days, we will take over the job," he declared.

\He further directed that mobilisation funds already disbursed would not be subject to any review reiterating that contractors must be held accountable for delays resulting in cost escalations.