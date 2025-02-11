Mauritius: Tripartite Workshop Advocates Decent Work Opportunities for All

A Tripartite Validation Workshop focusing on the Country Context Analysis for the Formulation of the Second Generation Decent Work Country Programme for Mauritius, opened this morning in Port-Louis, in the presence of the Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Mr Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem.

The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Ms Lisa Simrique Singh; the Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Office for Mauritius, Mr Frederick Muia; as well as representatives of Trade Unions, were also present.

The aim was to engage stakeholders of the labour industry to discuss and share insights on decent work opportunities and come up with recommendations that ensure inclusivity for all irrespective of gender, age and disabilities.

In his opening address, Minister Uteem pointed out that the workshop marks an important milestone in the formulation of labour policies geared towards promoting decent work for all, addressing existing issues and shaping a fairer future. The Decent Work Agenda of the ILO, he said, is a crucial framework to fostering sustainable employment, ensuring fair labour practices and advancing social protection and rights of workers.

The workshop, he recalled, is a critical step in assuring that the decent work country programme for Mauritius is validated, refined and aligned with the needs and aspirations of stakeholders. The four key pillars of the decent work agenda are namely standards and rights, employment creation, social protection and social dialogue.

Minister Uteem extended his gratitude to the UN and the ILO for supporting Mauritius in its pursuit to come up with a decent work country programme that is relevant to addressing social and economic challenges and promoting job opportunities for women, youth and people with disabilities.

Ms Singh, for her part, stated that the UN promotes decent work for all as outlined in 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The UN, she said, is working closely with the ILO to ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth, productive employment and decent work for all, in line with the aspirations of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Appropriate labour policies are important to assure that the workforce is productive and efficient, she added, while highlighting the need for rapid adaptation to the changing needs of the public and private sectors.

According to Mr Muia, a strong national employment policy is integral to strengthening the labour market and promoting more inclusive job opportunities. The ILO's approach to advancing social justice and encouraging decent work is built on the foundation of tripartism and social dialogue, he said, adding that the organisation is committed to address work challenges, set and monitor international labour standards.