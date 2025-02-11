Kenya Power to Spend Sh1bn to Boost Western Kenya Power Supply

Nairobi — Kenya Power has announced a Sh1 billion investment to boost electricity supply and reliability to domestic and industrial consumers.

Covering 11 counties, including Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Siaya, Vihiga, Busia, Kericho, Bomet, and Kakamega, it covers both completed and ongoing projects.

Kenya Power Managing Director & CEO Joseph Siror said the company is committed to providing quality and reliable electricity to drive the country's economic growth.

"Our purpose is to supply adequate and reliable electricity to positively transform lives, as well support trade and manufacturing which play a crucial role in our country's socialeconomic development," Siror said at the just-concluded three-day Nyanza International Investment Conference in Kisumu County.

"In this regard, we are investing close to KSh.1 billion to construct additional power lines in the Western Kenya region. We believe that these projects will, in a great capacity, improve electricity reliability."

Among the completed projects is the Narok-Bomet 132kV link that is expected to improve power reliability in South Nyanza and Western regions that was set up at a cost of Sh700 million.

The ongoing construction of the Kibos-Miwani-Ahero and Kisian-Luanda 33kV link is expected to improve power reliability and capacity in Kisumu South areas of Ahero, Miwani, Awasi, Katito, and in Vihiga and Siaya Counties.

The project is being implemented at a cost of Sh189 million.

Additionally, the ongoing construction of the 132kV line from Ndhiwa substation to Thur Dibuoro will facilitate the evacuation of power from Sondu Miriu to South Nyanza and greatly improve power stability in the region. The project is expected to be completed by June 2025.