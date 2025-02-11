Kenya: Illegal Mining Turns Fatal As 4 Suffocate in Abandoned Shaft

10 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Four people have suffocated to death in an abandoned gold mine in Ruga Village, Rachuonyo South.

The miners entered the mine without oxygen-supporting equipment during their expedition.

The four men reportedly sneaked into the gold mine, which had been abandoned three years ago, without the owner's knowledge.

According to local administrator Lucas Juma, five miners entered the mine at around 11 am on Monday.

"The four people died, but the fifth person stayed at the entrance of the mine," he said.

Juma stated that the deceased went to the abandoned mining site without any tools or oxygen-supporting equipment, except for a rope they used to descend into the shaft.

The administrator added that the fifth person, who remained at the entrance, noticed that the rope his colleagues had tied was no longer moving.

He raised the alarm after realizing that his colleagues were not responding to his calls and that the rope they had used to descend into the shaft was still.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Hassan Barua confirmed that the four miners, who are yet to be identified, died on the spot just a few minutes after entering the mine.

The police commander urged individuals interested in mining to always seek guidance from experts.

"This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided if the miners had worked with experts," he said.

The bodies were retrieved from the scene and taken to Rachuonyo South Sub-County Mortuary for postmortem examinations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.