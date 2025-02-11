Kenya: Illegal Mining Turns Fatal As 4 Suffocate in Abandoned Shaft

Kisumu — Four people have suffocated to death in an abandoned gold mine in Ruga Village, Rachuonyo South.

The miners entered the mine without oxygen-supporting equipment during their expedition.

The four men reportedly sneaked into the gold mine, which had been abandoned three years ago, without the owner's knowledge.

According to local administrator Lucas Juma, five miners entered the mine at around 11 am on Monday.

"The four people died, but the fifth person stayed at the entrance of the mine," he said.

Juma stated that the deceased went to the abandoned mining site without any tools or oxygen-supporting equipment, except for a rope they used to descend into the shaft.

The administrator added that the fifth person, who remained at the entrance, noticed that the rope his colleagues had tied was no longer moving.

He raised the alarm after realizing that his colleagues were not responding to his calls and that the rope they had used to descend into the shaft was still.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Hassan Barua confirmed that the four miners, who are yet to be identified, died on the spot just a few minutes after entering the mine.

The police commander urged individuals interested in mining to always seek guidance from experts.

"This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided if the miners had worked with experts," he said.

The bodies were retrieved from the scene and taken to Rachuonyo South Sub-County Mortuary for postmortem examinations.