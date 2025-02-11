Nigeria: Atiku Visits Obasanjo As Politicians Begin Early Preparations for 2027

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is currently meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Atiku's convoy arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, at exactly 12:36pm.

The former presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party was received by Obasanjo's ally, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

In Atiku's entourage were, former Governors of Cross River and Sokoto States, Liyel Imoke, Senator Aminu Tambuwal and Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi.

Daily Trust reports that Atiku went in straight into a closed door meeting with his former boss.