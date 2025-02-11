South Africa: DA Calls for De-Escalation of Rhetoric, As MK MP Calls for 'Plaas Moord'

press release

The Democratic Alliance calls for all people in South Africa to de-escalate the rhetoric, and divisive language being used following the Executive Order of United States President Donald Trump regarding South Africa.

When views and expression escalate to hate speech and calls for violence they must be condemned, and there must be accountability.

No person in South Africa has the right to express themselves in a way that amounts to hate speech, which is harmful, promotes hatred, or incites harm.

The DA categorically condemns the statement of MK Party Member of Parliament, Andile Mngxitama on the platform X on which he states 'I agree with Trump the land thieves must leave SA and go to the USA. Our land shall be free if colonialists. Mabahambe!' after which he went further in reply to a comment, insinuating that 'Plaas moord' is how to get 'land thieves' over to the USA.

There is no place in democratic South Africa for such hateful, and inciting words, and certainly not from a person who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution.

Rural safety must be a top priority for the South African Police Service, with farm murders receiving the urgent attention they deserve. The DA has long called for a dedicated, well-resourced specialised unit to protect rural communities, and it is time for the SAPS to act decisively.

On the basis of the words Andile Mngxitama MP has published on X, the DA will report him to Parliament's Ethics Committee for investigation, as we believe this amounts to a breach of his oath of office to the Republic.

South Africa should not allow this matter to divide us. We are stronger together.

We call for a de-escalation, and for cooler heads to prevail.