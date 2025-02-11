Kenya: Senate Prepares for Fourth Session Amid Calls for Resilience and Reform

Nairobi — Senators have convened ahead of the Fourth Session, set to commence tomorrow, in a meeting aimed at reflecting on the accomplishments and challenges of the previous session while preparing for the legislative work ahead.

In a statement on Monday, Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye highlighted key events from the Third Session, acknowledging that it tested Parliament's resilience and underscored the need for proactive governance. He noted that one of the defining moments was the June 25, 2024, security breach, when Parliament was infiltrated during public protests, prompting discussions on strengthening security measures while ensuring the institution remains accessible to the public.

Nyegenye also pointed to notable impeachment proceedings, including those of the Deputy Governor of Kisii, the Governor of Meru, and the Governor of Kericho. While the Senate exercised its constitutional authority by declining to consider the Kericho Governor's impeachment, Nyegenye said the decision reaffirmed the Senate's commitment to upholding the rule of law. He further noted that the historic removal of a Deputy President during the session led to significant constitutional deliberations.

The Clerk emphasized the importance of public participation in the legislative process, reiterating that it is the foundation of democratic governance and essential for transparent decision-making. He also acknowledged the impact of the Finance Act, 2023, which led to a budget reduction for Parliament, affecting key programs such as Senate Mashinani. Additional financial constraints arose from staff paycheck deductions under the Affordable Housing Act and the Social Health Fund, prompting the Senate to revise its financial strategies.

As the Senate prepares for the Fourth Session, Nyegenye stressed the need for adaptability in navigating the evolving political landscape, urging members to remain focused on supporting the legislative process. He reaffirmed the Senate's commitment to serving as a pillar of stability for the people of Kenya.