Nigeria: 2Baba's Visit Causes Stir At Edo Assembly Amid Rumoured Relationship With Lawmaker

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, caused a commotion at the Edo State House of Assembly complex in Benin City on Monday when he made an unexpected appearance during a plenary session.

His visit came amid swirling rumours of an alleged romantic relationship with a member of the House, Natasha Osawaru, following his widely publicised separation from his wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, in January.

A viral video circulating on social media captured the moment of his arrival, showing onlookers excitedly gathering as the award-winning singer attempted to maintain a low profile. In the footage, a commentator can be heard saying, "Guys, 2Face just entered the Edo State House of Assembly and has caused commotion everywhere. 2Face is in the Edo State House of Assembly right now."

Speculations about 2Baba and Osawaru's alleged romance surfaced online after social media blogger Cutie Juls claimed the female lawmaker was the singer's new love interest. However, Osawaru swiftly denied the claims through her spokesperson, Eseosa Okundia, who described the rumours as "false and baseless."

"This is fallacy at its peak. We urge the public to disregard these speculations,"Okundia reportedly stated.

Despite the uncertainty about relationship between the duo, 2Baba's surprise visit to the Assembly has made speculation rife further. While some speculated a possible political engagement, others believed it was a personal visit. Neither the music star nor Hon. Osawaru has made any official statement regarding the reason for his presence at the legislative complex.