South Africa: Escaped Murderer Bester Trial Delayed Again - South African News Briefs - February 11, 2025

Escaped Murderer Bester Trial Delayed Again

The trial against Thabo Bester and his co-accused, including his former lover Dr. Nandipha Magudumana, has been postponed to July due to two unresolved matters, reports IOL. The first relates to Magudumana's Supreme Court of Appeal application challenging the legality of her extradition to South Africa after her arrest in Tanzania, where she initially claimed she wanted to return to see her children. The second issue involves Bester's appeal for a laptop, clothing, and specific food items, which the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) still needs to address. Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania on April 8, 2023, following Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre. They, along with six others, face charges including fraud, corruption, assisting an inmate to escape, and arson.

MK Party Calls for Zuma-Sambudla to Apologize for Insulting Shivambu

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has responded to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's inflammatory social media posts targeting the party's secretary general, Floyd Shivambu, labeling them as "unacceptable, divisive, denigrating, and offensive" and in violation of the party's disciplinary code, reports SABC News. Party president Jacob Zuma has ordered Zuma-Sambudla to issue an unconditional public apology to the secretary general, the president, party members, supporters, and the broader South African public, as well as to all structures she serves in or leads. The party has confirmed that an internal disciplinary process will be initiated, warning that failure to comply could result in "severe consequences," including termination of her membership and removal from all party responsibilities.

Kidnapped KZN Businessman Released After 5-Month Ordeal

The family of KwaZulu-Natal businessman Zakariya Desai, co-owner of Desai's Cash & Carry, is relieved after his safe release following a five-month kidnapping ordeal, reports IOL. Desai was abducted on September 9, 2024, by armed suspects in a silver VW Polo after a night prayer, during which shots were fired. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) confirmed his release, with family spokesperson Salim Tootla expressing gratitude for his safe return and requesting privacy. Last month, charges were withdrawn against two Mozambican nationals and a SAPS officer arrested in connection with the kidnapping. The Hawks said no further information is available, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

