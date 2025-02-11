West Africa: Liberia's National Public Health Institute Named Africa-CDC Center of Excellence

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has officially designated Liberia's National Public Health Institute (NPHIL) as a Regional Center of Excellence for National Public Health Institute (NPHI) Development.

Liberia was among the three West African nations most severely affected by the 2014-2016 Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak, a crisis that exposed critical gaps in public health systems. The country's response capabilities were further tested during the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. These experiences have significantly strengthened Liberia's public health infrastructure, disease surveillance, and emergency response mechanisms, making NPHIL exceptionally well-positioned to lead regional health initiatives and advance Africa's health security agenda.

In an official communication dated January 31, 2025, Africa CDC Director General H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya formally invited NPHIL Director General Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan to collaborate on regional health initiatives. The selection follows a rigorous assessment of NPHIs across Africa and aligns with Africa CDC's mission to enhance disease control policies and strengthen public health capacities in member states.

As a newly designated Center of Excellence, NPHIL will serve as a Regional Hub, providing technical assistance, training, and mentorship programs to strengthen other national public health institutions. The institute will also collaborate with African nations to enhance disease surveillance, outbreak response, public health research, and workforce development. By facilitating knowledge-sharing and best practices, NPHIL aims to harmonize public health policies and programs across the continent.

Dr. Nyan welcomed the designation, reaffirming NPHIL's commitment to advancing public health across Africa and contributing to global health security.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our public health professionals. As a Center of Excellence, we will continue leading efforts in disease surveillance, emergency response, and capacity building for the African continent," he stated.

The initiative is part of Africa CDC's broader strategy to establish a robust network of National Public Health Institutes, reinforcing health security under the New Public Health Order for Africa. This move aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which envisions a continent equipped with strong health institutions capable of responding effectively to public health threats.

The selection of NPHIL as a Center of Excellence marks a major milestone in Liberia's public health journey, solidifying the country's leadership in disease prevention and health security in Africa.

In a letter from Dr. Nyan to Africa CDC Director General H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, NPHIL has formally confirmed its acceptance of the designation and has begun working with Africa CDC and regional counterparts to accelerate public health advancements across the continent.