Sudan: MFA Urges International Community to Support the Roadmap Proposed By State Leadership

Portsudan — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has called on the international community, particularly the African Union, the United Nations, and the League of Arab States, to support the roadmap, as it represents a national consensus to establish peace and stability in the country and complete the transition tasks.

The Foreign Ministry said, in a statement it issued Sunday that the state leadership, after extensive consultations with national and societal forces, has proposed a roadmap to prepare for the post-war period and resume the comprehensive political process leading to free and fair elections.

The roadmap, according to MFA statement, included launching a comprehensive dialogue for all political and societal forces and welcoming all those who take a national stance, raise their hands from the aggressors and side with the national ranks. The roadmap also included forming a government of independent national competencies to resume the tasks of the transitional period and help the state overcome the consequences of the war. In addition to making amendments to the constitutional document and approving it from the national and societal forces and then choosing a civilian prime minister to run the state's executive organ without any interference.

MFA said that the roadmap emphasizes freedom of opinion and political action without devastating the homeland or infringing on national constants and not depriving any citizen of his right to obtain a passport.

MFA stated that the state leadership has set conditions for accepting the ceasefire, including laying down weapons, withdrawing from civilian areas, lifting the siege on El-Fashir, and withdrawing from Khartoum, Kordofan, and Darfur.