Legal practitioner Joshua Chirambwe has dismissed sexual harassment allegations raised against him by colleague Fadzayi Mahere, saying he is happily married and does not desire any 'companionship' with the former legislator.

Mahere last week wrote to the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) complaining about 'lustful' messages posted by Chirambwe in a WhatsApp group they are both in called Zim Advocates.

"You see, there is this woman I adore beyond words-let us say I am rather fond of Fadzi," read the first message highlighted by Mahere in her letter.

The second read: "There is another lady in this group, whose elegance could give royalty a run for their money. Her character? Sweet enough to make sugar but how can I approach them?"

Mahere sought Chirambwe's response to the allegations.

In a four-page response, however, Chirambwe ripped into Mahere and questioned why she had not first raised her concerns personally as the two share a building, parking lot and lift.

Perplexing, farcical and absurdity were words used to describe her actions which Chirambwe also claimed wasted the LSZ's time.

"I am blissfully united in matrimony with my dearest Mukudzei, a woman of remarkable accomplishments and grace...she exemplifies excellence in her professional endeavors," reads Chirambwe's response.

"Beyond her corporate achievements, she is a dedicated legal practitioner who, by choice, has embraced the role of nurturing our two cherished children, Beyonce and Chloe. In light of my union with my beloved wife, Mukudzei, I perceive no cause to seek companionship of another woman.

"Like Viola in Twelfth Night, Act 1, scene 5; but, verily, I possess no desire nor affection for Fadzai Mahere, forsooth, mine heart is pledged unto my fair wife, with whom I share a bounty of love and devotion even in the wake of this complaint, as a man bound by marriage's sacred vow.

"We are both occupants of distinguished spaces within the esteemed Tanganyika House...our professional proximity is further underscored by our mutual utilisation of the same parking facilities, wherein our vehicles are often stationed adjacent to one another, and our frequent and amicable interactions in the lift, where salutations are customarily exchanged.

"Given this proximity, one might reasonably surmise that had Mahere harboured any concerns, she would have availed herself of the professional courtesy of addressing them directly with me prior to taking recourse with the regulatory body which has more important issues to deal with."

A self-styled prophet aptly named Prophet Advocate, Chirambwe said he could not be expected to explain a dream he never had nor respond to a ghost story without verifying its existence.

Added the letter: "I have never, under any circumstances or in any WhatsApp exchange anywhere in this world, made any reference to Fadzai Mahere.

"Before one responds to a ghost story, they must verify if the ghost even exists. I cannot be expected to explain a dream that I never had, hence a causal link must be established."

Mahere is arguably one of the most well-known women 'in' Zimbabwean politics having spoken on behalf of what was at one point the country's biggest opposition political party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

She has also spoken on various international fora on the Zimbabwean situation.

She is a former Member of Parliament (MP) who stepped down from her Mt. Pleasant seat after the capture of CCC by self-proclaimed Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

"I am a paragon of unwavering resolve, a man of riches and unbounded courage, unshaken by the presence of any individual, whether they be living or the departed, such that had I harboured any intention to proffer my affections towards her, I would have approached her directly unencumbered by any apprehension, given our approximate parking arrangements and frequent cordial exchanges in the lift.

"Even in this instance, such an overture cannot, in and of itself, constitute sexual harassment. As a legal practitioner, she is well aware that any expression of interest by a man is inherently subject to her discretion to either say [1] YES, or [2] NO," continued the heavily verbose letter.