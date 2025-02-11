South Africa: Nzimande Mourns Passing of SA's Most Distinguished Young Scientist

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has joined the Presidency in mourning the passing of Senamile Masango, one of the country's most distinguished young scientists.

Masango passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the age of 37.

The Minister described her as a young, resourceful, and passionate nuclear physicist, who served the country with distinction in various capacities.

Masango served as a board member of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (NECSA), where she held the position of Chairperson for the Research and Development Committee.

"Because of her industriousness and commitment to scientific excellence, she was recognised through numerous prestigious honours, including being selected in 2017 to be among 50 candidates to be part of a team of scientists who conducted one of the first African research missions within the European organisation for nuclear research in Switzerland (CERN).

"She also led the research team representing South Africa at the BRICS Youth Energy Agency," Nzimande said.

Masango was also a member of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), a national advisory body, led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The Minister described the young scientist as not only an extraordinary talent in her field but also a passionate advocate for promoting science among young black individuals, particularly young girls.

Driven by her commitment to empowering women and girls, she founded the Women in Science and Engineering in Africa (Wise) Foundation in 2015.

This initiative provides mentorship to young girls in schools, encouraging them to pursue careers in science.

Through her foundation, she launched programmes in South Africa and across Africa aimed at inspiring young girls to pursue science and empowering women with the skills to become high quality scientists, engineers and researchers.

"As a country, we continue to be confronted with the challenge of a lack of confidence and often the fear of mathematics and science, in particular within the black community.

"Through her work as an activist scientist, Senamile made a huge contribution to the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation's strategic goal of increasing the number of young girls and women who take up science careers, and the development of critical skills that are required to enable our country to achieve higher levels of development," the Minister said.

At the time of her passing, she was conducting research at Triumf, Canada's national laboratory for nuclear and particle physics, and was preparing to pursue her PhD in Nuclear Physics.

"All of this underscores the depth of the loss to our country's public science system," Nzimande said.

The Minister extended his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Masango.

"May her selfless work serve as inspiration for us to empower more young girls and women through science."