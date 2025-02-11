Africa: Sables to Host United Arab Emirates Ahead of Rugby Africa Cup

Zimbabwe senior men's rugby team is set to host the United Arab Emirates this year as part of its preparations for the Rugby Africa Cup.

Sables' match against UAE will be played on May 24 in Harare.

Zimbabwe will use the match as part of its preparations for the Rugby Africa Cup, where they will be hoping to defend the title.

Winners of this year's Rugby Africa Cup will automatically qualify for the 2027 World Cup.

"We are going to play United Arab Emirates here on the 24th of May.

"This is one of the many test games that our team will play ahead of Rugby Africa Cup.

"This year, Africa Cup comes with a ticket to the World Cup. Hence, we have to up our preparations," said Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Losson Mtongwiza.

Sables had a successful tour in United Arab Emirates in November last year, beating the host to record their first victory outside the African continent.

Other than playing UAE, the president added that they have lined up several games as part of preparations for Rugby Africa Cup.

"We are also going to play Zambia, then Botswana and from there we will play one of the elite clubs in South Africa.

"These are part of the games we have confirmed, but still, we are working to secure more," Mtongwiza added.

Zimbabwe men's rugby team had a good 2024 season, which saw them winning the Rugby Africa Cup to end a 12-year jinx.

However, the greater task is awaiting this year, which is for them to qualify for the World Cup and mark their return since 1991.