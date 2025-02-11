Zimbabwe: Cabinet Resumes Meetings

Cabinet is set to resume meetings today after adjourning in December for the festive season.

President Mnangagwa will chair the first Cabinet meeting for 2025, which is expected to set the agenda for the Cabinet's calendar this year.

Cabinet is expected to continue on a positive trajectory following last year's successes.

In his remarks, while addressing the last Cabinet meeting of 2024, President Mnangagwa noted the successes of the 2024 Cabinet calendar.

"Today marks the last Cabinet meeting for the 2024 Cabinet calendar. A synopsis of the business transacted during the year reveals that as Government, we have made notable headway in our people-centred national development agenda. In this respect, during the course of the year, we crafted, reviewed and implemented impactful policies, programmes as well as projects in our quest to fulfil the collective aspirations of our citizens. In a nutshell, the 2024 Cabinet calendar was a success, with its robust and frank deliberations," said the President.

VPs and Cabinet Ministers arrive for the first Cabinet session

Vice Presidents, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi and Cabinet Ministers arrive for the first Cabinet meeting of 2025 at the State House in Harare.

Optimism is high among the Cabinet Ministers who are looking forward to a good year following the positive economic growth predictions by the Finance Ministry and the World Bank.

President arrives for the Cabinet meeting

President Mnangagwa has arrived to chair the first Cabinet meeting of 2025 at the State House in Harare.

The Head of State is expected to chart the way forward for the Government this year.