Namibia: Schools Directed to Hold Special Assemblies for Nujoma

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has directed schools to hold a special remembrance assembly in honour of the late founding president, Sam Nujoma.

This was communicated to regional directors in a formal statement issued by the ministry's executive director, Sanet Steenkamp.

During these assemblies, pupils and teachers will have the opportunity to share reflections, poems and historical insights on Nujoma's role in Namibia's development.

"Regional offices, in collaboration with regional councils, should organise a commemorative service for our late founding president on a date mutually agreed upon at the regional level," said Steenkamp.

She further instructed that all celebratory events, sports and athletic gatherings be postponed until further notice. However, routine athletic training and practices will be allowed to continue at the school level.

"Schools should send videos and pictures of their activities to the regional office, which will then submit them to the head office. These videos and pictures will be shared with the nation regularly and compiled into a collection," Steenkamp stated.

Additionally, schools have been directed to carry out cleaning campaigns in hostels, and beautify their surroundings through activities such as planting trees, shrubs and flowers.

Steenkamp emphasised that regional and school operations will continue as scheduled, with provisions for adjustments as needed in accordance with national directives.

In the meantime, Namibian and other flags will fly at half-mast at all school establishments, and a moment of silence will be observed at official meetings.

Furthermore, Nujoma's portrait is to be displayed at the main entrance of regional offices, accompanied by a book of condolences and candles.