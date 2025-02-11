Uganda: UNEB Releases 2024 UCE Results

Subjects such as Mathematics, English, and Science recorded slight improvements, while humanities subjects maintained steady performance levels.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released the 2024 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results, marking a significant milestone as the country transitions to a competency-based curriculum.

Speaking at the release event, UNEB chairperson Celestino Obua highlighted the unique nature of last year's examinations.

He noted that the board managed two sets of UCE examinations--one based on the old curriculum and another under the newly introduced competency-based approach.

"The year 2024 was a very busy one. The transitional examination followed the now-defunct UCE curriculum and did not present major challenges, apart from time constraints," Professor Obua said.

"However, the competency-based curriculum was an entirely new experience, and the board had to navigate unfamiliar territory."

Despite scepticism from some quarters about UNEB's ability to execute the examinations effectively, the chairperson reassured stakeholders that the process was successfully completed.

He commended the board's efforts in adapting to the new curriculum and ensuring that results were delivered on time.

While providing an overview of the results, Professor Obua acknowledged that students who sat the competency-based examination faced initial difficulties adjusting to the new assessment format.

The new system emphasises critical thinking, problem-solving, and practical application of knowledge rather than rote memorization.

"This shift required both teachers and learners to rethink their approach to education. Some candidates struggled with application-based questions, but we anticipate improvement as schools become more accustomed to the system," Professor Obua added.

On the other hand, performance in the transitional examination remained consistent with previous years.

Subjects such as Mathematics, English, and Science recorded slight improvements, while humanities subjects maintained steady performance levels.

One of the major hurdles in implementing the competency-based curriculum was resistance from sections of the public who questioned UNEB's readiness.

Additionally, some schools lacked the necessary resources to facilitate hands-on learning, which is a key component of the new curriculum.

"Some teachers required additional training to align their teaching methods with the curriculum's objectives. We recognise this challenge and are working closely with the Ministry of Education to bridge these gaps," Professor Obua stated.

Looking ahead, UNEB has pledged to strengthen support systems to ensure a smoother transition for future candidates.

Plans are in place to expand teacher training programs, improve assessment methodologies, and equip schools with the necessary learning materials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Professor Obua also urged parents and guardians to embrace the changes in Uganda's education system.

"The competency-based curriculum is designed to produce learners who can think critically and solve real-world problems. We must all play a role in ensuring its success," he said.

The results have been uploaded to the UNEB portal, where schools and candidates can access them. Mobile SMS services have also been activated to allow students to check their results conveniently.

With this release, Uganda's education sector embarks on a new era, one that prioritizes skills and innovation over traditional examination-based learning.

The success of this transition will depend on continuous collaboration between educators, policymakers, and other stakeholders.