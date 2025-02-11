Nigeria: Why Enforcement On Single-Use Plastics Ban Hasn't Started - Lagos Govt

Ahead of the proposed state ban on Single-Use Plastics (SUPs), the Lagos State Government and the executives of the Food and Beverages Recyclers Alliance (FBRA) have agreed to enforce and implement the policy when it is officially in force.

Recall that the state government banned the use and circulation of styrofoam and related products in January 2024, and the compliance level was impressive, according to the state government.

This is coming as the state government sets up an implementation committee to ensure effective and efficient enforcement of the ban on SUPs, which is set to commence soon. The enforcement was initially set for January 2025, but after review, it was shifted to a yet-to-be-announced date.

Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the remarks while briefing newsmen after a closed-door meeting with the union executives and stakeholders held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking with journalists, Wahab, reiterated the government's commitment to the SUP ban, describing it as strategic and intentional.

According to him, the discussions also covered extended producer responsibilities and FBRA's ongoing efforts to collaborate with the government.

"We commended them for their efforts, and we agreed on some other things to solidify the relationship," Wahab said.

He stated that stakeholders' engagement would be a monthly affair, accompanied by massive advocacy and public sensitization before full enforcement.

"We are now in February, and we are involving critical stakeholders. What we have agreed is to continue with serious engagement and advocacy with the association before the commencement of full enforcement.

"We all understand that enforcing this ban will affect FBRA members one way or the other -- as business owners, manufacturers, and suppliers.

"So, part of this gathering was about the enforcement, and I believe before the end of this month, there will be another engagement to finalise the modalities for full enforcement," he said.

Wahab noted that SUPs are more complex than styrofoam, and the government is committed to implementing the ban correctly and sustainably.

However, he expressed satisfaction that FBRA members fully support the ban, recognizing its necessity.

"So, that means there is unity of purpose in implementing the ban. Both sides will continue discussions beyond enforcement -- considering extended producer responsibilities, funding mechanisms, and operational frameworks.

Wahab clarified that the government is not banning sachet water but only single-use plastics of less than 40 microns.

"We want to assure all Lagosians that the government is not banning pure water. We shall buy the sachets back and are working on the buyback process. I'm also glad that several interventions for recycling and reusing pure water sachets are in progress.

"By next week, we plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LAFARGE for a specific reuse initiative from their factory. These are the measures we are putting in place," he said.

Wahab reiterated that the SUP ban would take effect later this year, with FBRA's collaboration ensuring seamless implementation, hence, the advocacy, sensitization and enlightenment period.

He also acknowledged that major supermarkets and retail outlets have already adopted measures, such as selling plastic bags, to discourage indiscriminate disposal.

"I want to plead with Lagosians to support the government in the ban on styrofoam and, as we move to the next phase -- the ban on single-use plastics.

"Lagosians should see this as a necessary step to address a pressing issue and support the government's implementation.

"We will also be considerate in enforcement, ensuring we clean the system of plastic waste, promote reuse and recycling, and preserve our landfills from unnecessary waste," Wahab added.

The commissioner added that a special implementation Committee, comprising government officials, associations, and stakeholders, will be launched soon to ensure the policy's effective and efficient implementation and total compliance.

Speaking earlier, FBRA Chairman Ziad Maclouf welcomed the SUP ban, describing it as long overdue.

He stressed that the association fully supports and is ready to introduce new systems that provide economically and environmentally friendly alternatives.

"The association fully supports the state government's initiative and encourages customers to transition to thicker plastic bags.

"We are also exploring ways to educate consumers on waste separation and how they can generate income from it," Maclouf stated.

Vanguard News