Kenya: Calls for Increased Investment in Skills Training for Children With Disabilities

11 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Sanlam Kenya PLC, the Sanlam Foundation, and the Gertrude's Hospital Foundation (GHF), with support from the Allianz Group Social Impact Fund, have underscored the need for greater investment in skills development and training for children with disabilities to improve their economic prospects and well-being.

This call to action emerged during a Sports Day organized by GHF and Sanlam Kenya PLC, bringing together children with disabilities from various regions. The event is part of an ongoing empowerment initiative launched last September, focusing on employability, social inclusion, and functional development for children with disabilities.

Dr. Thomas Ngwiri, Head of Clinical Services at Gertrude's Children's Hospital, highlighted the importance of equipping these children with social and functional skills to foster independence and economic participation.

"Since launching the initiative, we have made significant progress, incorporating sports and arts as therapeutic tools to enhance well-being and quality of life," he said.

The Sports Day, themed "Celebrating Abilities, Together We Shine," featured tailored games, occupational therapy services, and educational resources for children and their caregivers.

Sanlam General CEO George Kuria emphasized the importance of partnerships in expanding the reach and impact of such initiatives.

"We must invest in children with disabilities--not just as a moral responsibility, but as an economic necessity. Empowering them through education, skills training, and inclusion allows them to contribute meaningfully to society and reduces long-term economic burdens," he said.

The initiative provides social skills training, increased access to sports and arts, and customized occupational therapy interventions, fostering integration and independence.

In Kenya, persons with disabilities (PWDs) face significant barriers to employment despite incentives for their hiring. Challenges such as limited education, inadequate targeted recruitment efforts, and a lack of comprehensive employment data continue to hinder their inclusion in the workforce.

By equipping children with disabilities with essential skills, the initiative aims to enhance their quality of life, boost employability, and promote long-term economic empowerment.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.