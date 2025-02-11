Kenya: Calls for Increased Investment in Skills Training for Children With Disabilities

Nairobi — Sanlam Kenya PLC, the Sanlam Foundation, and the Gertrude's Hospital Foundation (GHF), with support from the Allianz Group Social Impact Fund, have underscored the need for greater investment in skills development and training for children with disabilities to improve their economic prospects and well-being.

This call to action emerged during a Sports Day organized by GHF and Sanlam Kenya PLC, bringing together children with disabilities from various regions. The event is part of an ongoing empowerment initiative launched last September, focusing on employability, social inclusion, and functional development for children with disabilities.

Dr. Thomas Ngwiri, Head of Clinical Services at Gertrude's Children's Hospital, highlighted the importance of equipping these children with social and functional skills to foster independence and economic participation.

"Since launching the initiative, we have made significant progress, incorporating sports and arts as therapeutic tools to enhance well-being and quality of life," he said.

The Sports Day, themed "Celebrating Abilities, Together We Shine," featured tailored games, occupational therapy services, and educational resources for children and their caregivers.

Sanlam General CEO George Kuria emphasized the importance of partnerships in expanding the reach and impact of such initiatives.

"We must invest in children with disabilities--not just as a moral responsibility, but as an economic necessity. Empowering them through education, skills training, and inclusion allows them to contribute meaningfully to society and reduces long-term economic burdens," he said.

The initiative provides social skills training, increased access to sports and arts, and customized occupational therapy interventions, fostering integration and independence.

In Kenya, persons with disabilities (PWDs) face significant barriers to employment despite incentives for their hiring. Challenges such as limited education, inadequate targeted recruitment efforts, and a lack of comprehensive employment data continue to hinder their inclusion in the workforce.

By equipping children with disabilities with essential skills, the initiative aims to enhance their quality of life, boost employability, and promote long-term economic empowerment.