Nigeria: Govt Approves $1.7bn Hope Projects to Improve Healthcare for Nigerians

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the sum of $1.7 billion for Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity - Governance (HOPE - GOVERNANCE) project alongside the inter-related Primary Health Care Provision Strengthening (HOPE -PHC) project.

This was made known during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held recently.

While the HOPE-PHC project aims to improve utilisation of quality essential healthcare services and health system resilience in the country, governance reforms entrenched in HOPE-GOVERNANCE will support improvements in healthcare financing; enhance transparency and accountability; and increase recruitment, deployment and performance management of primary healthcare workers by Federal, State and Local governments.

The HOPE-PHC project will be driven by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare while the HOPE-GOVERNANCE project will be anchored by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.