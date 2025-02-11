Nigeria: Govt Approves $1.7bn Hope Projects to Improve Healthcare for Nigerians

11 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the sum of $1.7 billion for Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity - Governance (HOPE - GOVERNANCE) project alongside the inter-related Primary Health Care Provision Strengthening (HOPE -PHC) project.

This was made known during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held recently.

While the HOPE-PHC project aims to improve utilisation of quality essential healthcare services and health system resilience in the country, governance reforms entrenched in HOPE-GOVERNANCE will support improvements in healthcare financing; enhance transparency and accountability; and increase recruitment, deployment and performance management of primary healthcare workers by Federal, State and Local governments.

The HOPE-PHC project will be driven by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare while the HOPE-GOVERNANCE project will be anchored by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.