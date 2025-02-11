Congo-Kinshasa: Government of Canada and Gavi Deliver 200,000 Doses of Donated Mpox Vaccine to DRC

press release

A shipment of 200,000 mpox vaccine doses donated by Canada and facilitated by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has arrived in the DRC

The doses - allocated based on an agreed Access and Allocation Mechanism (AAM) - bring the number of mpox doses facilitated by Gavi to 1,215,460 from various donors and 500,000 funded directly by Gavi

Gavi CEO Dr Sania Nishtar: "We appreciate Canada's generous contribution to the DRC's mpox response, which comes at a time when the DRC is refining its vaccination strategy to ensure greater reach and impact among affected communities. Gavi is proud to be playing its role in ensuring these additional doses reach the communities that need them most"

A shipment of 200,000 doses of mpox vaccine, donated by Canada and facilitated by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has arrived in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The vaccines have been distributed in accordance with the Access and Allocation Mechanism (AAM) for mpox, established by Gavi, the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and other partners.Commenting on the news, Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said: "We appreciate Canada's generous contribution to the DRC's mpox response, which comes at a time when the DRC is refining its vaccination strategy to ensure greater reach and impact among affected communities. Gavi is proud to be playing its role in ensuring these additional doses reach the communities that need them most."

Ahmed Hussen, Canada's Minister of International Development, said: "Vaccines are a critical part of the global response to the mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighbouring countries. Today's delivery of 200,000 mpox vaccine doses to the DRC builds on Canada's commitment of $1 million to support WHO's mpox response in the region. This donation of vaccines will help stop the spread of the virus and get vaccines to those who need them most. Canada will continue to work closely with Gavi and partners of the Access and Allocation Mechanism for mpox, including UNICEF, Africa CDC and WHO, to curb the mpox outbreak and save lives."

Samuel Roger Kamba, Minister of Health, Democratic Republic of the Congo, said: "We are very grateful for the provision of 200,000 doses of the mpox vaccine thanks to the partnership between the Government of Canada and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which demonstrates strong international solidarity in the fight against this epidemic. As the epidemic continues, these vaccines will protect vulnerable communities and preserve global health. These doses will be deployed to the most affected locations, prioritising those most at risk, as we scale up our efforts to contain the outbreak."

In August 2024, mpox was declared both a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by WHO and a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) by Africa CDC. More than 19,800 cases have been confirmed in 21 African countries, and 11 countries outside the African continent have also reported cases - presenting a continuing threat to both lives and our collective health security. Ensuring greater access to mpox vaccines for people at risk of contracting the disease is vital to control the epidemic, particularly in the DRC - which remains the epicentre. These donated doses will therefore play a critical role in the efforts to contain this health emergency.

Global, regional and national partners - including Gavi - have been collaborating closely on a coordinated response to the mpox emergency. One of the ways in which Gavi is supporting the international and regional response to mpox is enabling access to vaccine supply. In September 2024, a month after the PHEIC was declared, Gavi secured direct access to 500,000 doses of the MVA-BN mpox vaccine, leveraging its newly established First Response Fund - with the first doses delivered in December 2024 to Central African Republic and Liberia, and most recently Rwanda earlier this month.

In November 2024, Gavi signed agreements to facilitate the donation of mpox vaccines, building on its experience coordinating the donation of nearly 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, Gavi has facilitated the shipment of over 1.2 million donated mpox vaccines to impacted countries.

In addition to facilitating donations and securing direct access to supply, Gavi is also providing additional funding from its First Response Fund to cover in-country vaccine administration and delivery of doses procured or facilitated by the Alliance. Gavi has also provided emergency cash support of US$ 2.7 million to the DRC and US$ 1.5 million to Rwanda, respectively, for the vaccine roll-out.

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1.1 billion children - and prevented more than 18.8 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).