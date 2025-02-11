South Africa: Lamola Speaks On Deployment of South Africa Troops to the DR Congo

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, has dismissed the proposal to withdraw South African soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), stating that this action would be worse than surrender.

Lamola addressed Parliament during an urgent debate regarding the deployment of South African troops to the DRC.

This special session was called following the deaths of 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in the eastern part of the DRC, as families await the repatriation of their loved ones.

"Abrupt withdrawal as called upon by some in the House is not even a tactical retreat, it is even worse than a surrender as with the number [of] armed groups in the area, there lies ambush," he said.

Lamola stated that the South African government welcomes comments of the leaders of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and the East Africa Community (EAC), who called for a ceasefire and dialogue in the DRC over the weekend.

This follows a SADC - EAC Heads of State and Government Summit on the security situation in the eastern DRC, in which President Cyril Ramaphosa also took part.

READ | SADC-EAC leaders call for dialogue in DRC conflict

The Minister believes that the recent summit of SADC and the EAC has clarified the way forward regarding the conflict in the eastern DRC.

"Recognising that a peaceful Africa is crucial for the economic and social development of the continent, we participated in a lot of peace missions in the continent, in Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, South Sudan, and so on to silence the guns in line with vision 2063.

"Our 2001 peace efforts with the Sun City talks led to a new constitutional order and almost two decades of peace in the DRC. We have been involved in State-building and peace-building efforts," he told Members of Parliament (MPs).

The SANDF soldiers are part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), which aims to help restore peace, security, and stability in Africa's second-largest country.

According to Lamola, the DRC is more peaceful now than before, and the conflict is in an isolated region.

"To suggest that we should not resolve conflicts in Africa, regardless of their origin, is simplistic and profoundly naïve. Such a stance reflects a disturbing ignorance of the complexities and implications of neglecting these critical situations.

"A failure to act is not merely a passive choice; it actively undermines our peace and security and economic prosperity as no country is an island. Our nation will not be at peace if our regional community suffers in turmoil. We are also one of the leading countries in the continent in receiving refugees fleeing conflict zones."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasised the importance of South Africa's role in maintaining peace and economic stability, not only for its benefit but also for the prosperity of neighbouring countries on the continent.

The Minister also took time to honour the country's fallen heroes, as well as members of the Malawian, Tanzanian, and the Uruguayan defence forces.

"It is not a tragedy that has only befallen our defence force, it has befallen both the United Nations mission and the SADC mission," he added.